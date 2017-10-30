The Real Reason Steve Harrington's Hair Looks So Good This Season

Every decade has its defining TV hairstyle. In the '70s and '80s, it was the Farrah Fawcett, the '90s ushered "The Rachel" into the lexicon, and it seemed like every celeb in the '00s wanted Blake Lively's Serena van der Woodsen waves. So, when it came time to channel the era of excess and over-teased bangs, who else would Stranger Things' Steve Harrington look to than Farrah for inspiration?
This season, as the young cast leans harder into '80s trends (like Eleven's rumoured upcoming perm), Harrington's hair is noticeably longer and messier than the first time around. Along with the new look, his off-putting jock personality has also transformed — and now he's the hunky high school hero looking out for sidekick Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo).
In episode 6, Harrington and Henderson have a Stand by Me moment when the reformed bully gives Henderson a bit of advice about heartbreak and landing a girlfriend. According to Steve's advice, the secret to the game is the hair. "It's Fabergé Organics," Harrington reluctantly explains. "Use the shampoo and conditioner, and when your hair's damp — it's not wet, okay? When it's damp, you do four puffs of the Farrah Fawcett spray."
And suddenly, it all makes sense. By the last episode, Henderson preps for the Snow Ball dance by doing exactly what Harrington suggested: four puffs of the iconically '80s product. So, is that Farrah Fawcett product real? Damn right it was — how else did our mothers get their bangs that big?
According to The National Museum of American History, the Fawcett hair products did exist at one point or another. In fact, the celebrity-endorsed line was created by Fabergeé Organics during the late '70s and '80s. Sadly, you won't find either at the drugstore today, but if you're lucky (and brave) we hear you can spot a bottle or two somewhere in the dark depths of eBay. For now, the products' memories live on thanks to old commercials on YouTube, but at least we have Harrington's locks to remind us how good a feathered blowout can be. 'Til next season...
