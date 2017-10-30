Do I Have To Sacrifice My Mental Health To Have Kids?

“Later in pregnancy, the second and third trimester, you're thinking about birth outcome, like if the baby is born at term, and if the baby is appropriate weight for its gestational age," Dr. Ackerman continues. "These are really complicated questions to answer, but overall, the data is reassuring!” The main concern when medicating later in pregnancy, she says, is the risk of neonatal adaptation syndrome (NAS), or the infant going through a sort of withdrawal from the SSRI they were exposed to in utero. “The good news is that it’s self-limited. It usually presents within the first days to hours of birth and self-resolves with supportive care. If your baby has NAS it can be unnerving and alarming, because they can be fussier or more difficult to soothe. They might need more monitoring by a paediatrician in the hospital, but usually they go home with mum, and there aren’t long term consequences,” she says.