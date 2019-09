Back in September, Foy announced she would be replacing Rooney Mara in the 2018 film The Girl in the Spider's Web. A continuation of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo story, Foy is now getting ready to step into the role of computer hacker Lisbeth Salander. But besides having to adjust to an entirely different character — after all, she was just playing Queen Elizabeth — the actress has also made a physical transformation as well. And this latest look is a little less royal and a little more punk rock.