Taylor Swift Just Made A Huge Announcement

Saturday Night Live is in its astounding 43rd season, and shows no signs of slowing down. Today, the NBC show announced its celebrity host and musical guest roster for the next few weeks, and it seriously on fire. For starters, Taylor Swift will be performing live on 11th November, reports the Hollywood Reporter.
Let that sink in. Taylor Swift, who has scrubbed her social media and has done nearly zero press for her upcoming album Reputation, is performing on one of the biggest stages in the world. SNL is currently experiencing its highest ratings in over 20 years. The singer has dropped two videos and three singles from Reputation so far, and the record will be released the day before she stars on SNL, on 10th November. Will she use the occasion to showcase another song from the album? We don't know yet, but we will definitely be tuning in to find out. This will be Swift's third time performing on SNL, but her last appearance on the show was in 2009. Very exciting.
Tiffany Haddish, star of Girls Trip, will be hosting the show on November 11. As one the year's breakout comedic forces, we're predicting that she will bring a lot of spark to SNL.
Next week, on 4th November, Larry David will be hosting with Miley Cyrus as the musical guest. Curb Your Enthusiasm has just returned to HBO, and we're curious to see if David will reprise his role as Sen. Bernie Sanders. Chance the Rapper will also be hosting the show on November 18, alongside musical guest Eminem, for a very hip-hop-centric episode of SNL. Talk about a very stacked lineup for November.
Check out Saturday Night Live's upcoming schedule below. Is anyone else thoroughly charmed that they still used coloured index cards pinned to a cork board for their editorial calendar?
