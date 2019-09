Taylor Swift Just Made A Huge Announcement

Let that sink in. Taylor Swift, who has scrubbed her social media and has done nearly zero press for her upcoming album Reputation, is performing on one of the biggest stages in the world. SNL is currently experiencing its highest ratings in over 20 years. The singer has dropped two videos and three singles from Reputation so far, and the record will be released the day before she stars on SNL, on 10th November. Will she use the occasion to showcase another song from the album? We don't know yet, but we will definitely be tuning in to find out. This will be Swift's third time performing on SNL, but her last appearance on the show was in 2009. Very exciting.