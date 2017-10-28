It can be a tricky thing, trying to tell twins apart. But, if you know them well enough, you can do it. From the few pictures that we've seen of Rumi and Sir Carter, it is pretty hard to distinguish between the two newest members of the Carter household. For grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson, however, telling the twins apart isn't as hard as it sounds.
While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Tina Knowles opened up about spending time with her new grandchildren and what Beyonce's adjustment to mother of three has been like.
"They're doing great. They are absolutely beautiful and so much fun,” Tina said about the twins, who were born in June. “I mean, I haven't ever been around twins, but it's so cute, I can hardly take it."
When it comes to telling the twins apart, exactly how does Tina do it? She mentions that it's not as hard as she thought it was going to be, considering the twins have very different personalities, which she notes is down to their genders.
"“Yes, [it’s crazy]," she says, referring to adjusting to interacting with twins for the first time. "...it's just really, really different with two babies. I mean, a boy and a girl. Very different personalities.”
Tina's also not the only one smitten with the new Carter family members. She notes that Blue Ivy, Beyonce and Jay Z's first child, has been "a good sister." Tina mentions that Blue has taken to maturing quite a bit — it seems like being a big sister (and getting older) has made her a little calmer.
It sounds like the Carter family has adjusted really well to welcoming Rumi and Sir into their lives. We're ready for more pics and videos of them whenever you are, Bey.
