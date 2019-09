This Viral Tweet Is All Of Us After Leaving The Nail Salon

In the shots, you can see @Sugarsiah showing off the polished acrylics — by holding just about any object he could find, like a jar of pickles or lollipop — proving just how good getting a great manicure can feel. Since the tweet went up last night, it has garnered more than 180K likes — and counting — on Twitter. The only thing better than the actual post, though, is the reactions and support. (Like we said, that unstoppable feeling is pretty damn relatable.)