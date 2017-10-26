Chelsea Clinton Posted The Cutest Picture For Her Mum's Birthday

Caitlin Flynn
Hillary Clinton celebrated her 70th birthday today and Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter to share a sweet throwback photo of the both of them. "Happy Birthday Mom! So thankful for every birthday & every year we’ve shared," Chelsea captioned the picture. "Looking forward to many more! @HillaryClinton."
The old-school photo shows mother and daughter at one of Clinton's past birthday celebrations, back in the day when Chelsea was still a little girl and Clinton rocked those oversized glasses that were popular in the 1980s.
Former President Bill Clinton also took to Twitter to share a sweet message, writing "70 has never looked so beautiful. Happy birthday @hillaryclinton!"
Clinton's family members weren't the only people to send birthday wishes. Voters and admirers of the 2016 presidential candidate shared messages, several of which referred to her as "The People's President" in a nod to Clinton's popular vote victory.
Although Clinton has made clear that she won't seek public office again, she remains politically active and engaged. Her new political action organisation Onward Together (a spin on her campaign slogan "Stronger Together") coordinates fundraising efforts for progressive political groups including Swing Left, Indivisible, Colour of Change, Emerge America, and Run for Something.
Clinton is currently on a book tour to promote her memoir What Happened, which offers a candid look at her thoughts regarding the 2016 election.
As Clinton's fans send in their birthday wishes, she's focused on health care: Earlier today Clinton posted a tweet urging her followers to call their congresspeople regarding CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program).
She may not be in the White House, but Clinton remains committed to making a difference in the country and it's clear from social media that millions of people are #StillWithHer.
