Movie Haunted Houses You Couldn't Pay Us To Live In

Word to the wise: If you discover that you’ve inherited a large, beautiful mansion in the middle of the British countryside, get the place exorcised before moving the whole family in. If a real estate situation seems too good to be true, that’s because it probably is. That large beautiful mansion with oodles of fireplaces and windows probably has ghosts, in addition to having “good bones.” When you think about it, there’s never been a sprawling house in movie history that isn’t haunted.