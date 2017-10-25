Gal Gadot has a true charm that lights up the silver screen — in addition to some serious action chops. The Wonder Woman star seems to have been born to play the role of Diana, ass-kicking protectorate of the planet.
Which makes this reveal especially fascinating: Gadot, 32, almost quite acting before she cast as Wonder Woman. The star graces the December cover of Glamour magazine, and she talk about how the constant stream of rejections began to take a toll on her. She was even turned down for the role of Furiosa in Mad Max. "You go to the audition and you have a callback, then another callback and then a camera set-up, and people are telling you your life will change if you get this part," she says. "And then you don’t get it. I reached a place where I didn’t want to do that anymore."
She cites the strain on her family as another reason she considered leaving Hollywod. Her husband, Yaron Versano, frequently travels back to Gadot's native Israel for work. "My husband has a lot of work in Tel Aviv, and we had a daughter, so taking them to LA to fish for work put a lot of pressure on me. I was like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ Hearing no, over and over, I was thinking, ‘What am I good for?’ And that’s when I got Wonder Woman."
Gadot's hard work and persistence paid off. Wonder Woman went on to smash weekend records at the box office, and there's talk of awards season accolades. We bet Gadot herself is even delighted to see the cultural impact of Wonder Woman. Halloween is a couple weeks away, and there's just one guess as to what will be the most popular costume of the year.
