Do Men Still Think Sexual Harassment Is a Joke?

In a statement to Refinery29, Caldbeck said his status update wasn't in jest. "I in no way take this as a joke," he said. "It's unfortunate some people feel that way. Self-reflection, accountability, and change are all positive things and my focus right now. My goal is to be a better person every day and to channel this experience into something that will positively impact others." He added that he first changed his bio on LinkedIn in early July, after the allegations were made public and his resignation was announced.