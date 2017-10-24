Not-so-fun fact: I share a hometown, a zodiac sign, and a high school with R. Kelly. When I was in middle school (I tested into a middle school academic program that was housed inside of a high school) it was not uncommon to see Kelly cruising around our school grounds. For any other celebrity this would be an endearing example of a hometown hero showing his high school alma mater some love. But in the same way word got around Hollywood about Weinstein way before he was outed, leaving some actresses with warnings about being alone with the producer, stories about Kelly’s intentions for showing up unannounced to his high school floated among our ranks, too. And unfortunately, the peers among us who dared to be acknowledged by the celebrity risked being labeled with titles like “fast” and “hoe.” “Possibly in danger” was not among those labels.