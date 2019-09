Race is at work here, but not the racial backgrounds of Kelly and Weinstein. The bulk of the women who have shared their experiences with Weinstein have been white women. Many of them are actresses who are likely to have legal representation on hand and enough money to, at the minimum, go on vacation while all this talk of their traumatic experiences dies down. The women at the centre of all of Kelly’s scandals over the years have been working and middle class Black women (and in some cases, like with Aaliyah, girls who aren’t even old enough to drive). Research has already shown that Black girls are seen as less innocent than their white counterparts, and that doesn’t change as they get older.