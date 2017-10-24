Cate Blanchett Just Perfectly Summed Up What Every Woman Is Thinking In The Wake Of Harvey Weinstein
In the aftermath of the accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein — many of which are still coming to light — the women of Hollywood have banded together for change. Last night, during the 2017 InStyle Awards, actress Cate Blanchett indirectly referenced this culture of sexual harassment in her speech, and ended up creating a rallying cry for all women who are tired of of having their clothes or their style blamed for the injustices that happen to them.
"For me the true icons of style...it's always those women who've been utterly themselves without apology," she told the crowd. "Whose physical presence and their aesthetic is really integrated in a non self-conscious way into part of who they are, and women who know how they look is not all of who they are, but just an extension of that. It's about women who feel free to wear what they want, when they want, and how they want to wear it."
Then, she said the quote that actresses and fans haven't been able to stop sharing since the words left her mouth.
"I mean, you know we all like looking sexy, but it doesn't mean we want to fuck you," she declared, and room went wild.
Cate Blanchett at tonight's #InStyleAwards: "We all like looking sexy, but it doesn't mean we want to f---k you." pic.twitter.com/3FKFjJJVzC— Andrea Mandell (@AndreaMandell) October 24, 2017
This morning, fellow actress Jessica Chastain shared the short clip of Blanchett's speech on Twitter, writing "TRUTH from Cate Blanchett."
'Just because we want to look sexy doesn't mean we want to fuck you' TRUTH from Cate Blanchett. https://t.co/IF88T3JTxa— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 24, 2017
January Jones, who also attended the event, posted a screenshot of the quote on Instagram.
"Yup," she captioned the quote. "Such a nice time. Thanks @laurabrown99 @instylemagazine @hungvanngo and all the honored important strong influential artistic fashionable people."
A number of women are still coming forward to recount their experiences with Harvey Weinstein and other Hollywood heavyweights. It's absolutely devastating, but thanks to their bravery, a shift in Hollywood is finally beginning, and this culture is going to change speech by speech.
