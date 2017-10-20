When Gigi Hadid teased (and then quickly released) her Maybelline Jetsetter Palette last weekend, we thought we might have to wait a hot minute for the full collection to drop. But here we are, not even a week later, and Hadid just made our dreams into a reality — by officially revealing the entire Maybelline East Coast Glam makeup line, launching this weekend.
Hadid took to Instagram this morning to share several pictures of the collection. "[The products] can be used and added-on throughout the day for one of my favorite chic & badass day-to-night looks," Hadid captioned the photo. Information on the specific products has yet to be released, but from the pictures it looks like there's all the essentials: lipstick, eyeliner, mascara, tinted moisturizer, and lip liner. Think of it as your supermodel starter kit.
INTRODUCING the #GIGIxMAYBELLINE EAST COAST GLAM COLLECTION. The Gigi x @Maybelline East Coast Glam products, sold separately, can be used and added-on throughout the day for one of my favorite chic & badass day-to-night looks ! xx Available at @ultabeauty on 10/22 for the US ! Check Maybelline.com to see when it's available in your country :) ?
And the products don't look like what you normally find at the drugstore: The matte, beige-colored packaging looks like a convergence of KKW Beauty and Fenty Beauty — and if the quality is half as good, we might have just found our favorite new line.
We're not the only ones excited to test out the collection, either. Within hours, Hadid's Instagram photo of the reveal has racked up over 250,000 likes and hundreds of positive comments. "Already in luv with the packaging????," one user commented. Another wrote, "I’m gonna need every single piece of this ?."
Luckily for all of us, the collection is dropping soon — on October 22 at Ulta Beauty, in fact. With that said, cancel all your Sunday plans. There's some very important (and surprisingly affordable) shopping to do this weekend.
