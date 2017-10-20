In the last few months, Katie Holmes has been making more hair changes than movies. She's experimented with bangs, extensions, lobs, and bobs. But after moving through every phase of her most recent mid-length cut, it looks like the Ocean's Eight actress went for broke and did a big chop — getting rid of it all. Yes, Holmes has a pixie cut once again.
The Daily Mail reported that the 38-year-old was spotted yesterday heading out of New York City with a new, shorter length — doing her best to hide the apparent haircut with a black fedora. But we should've seen the pixie coming. For the last week, the only time Holmes was seen out in public, she was wearing a hat. (The oldest trick in Hollywood for celebrities looking to cover up a dramatic hair change.)
Advertisement
No word yet on when she made the change, or why, but that doesn't matter — at least not to the Twittersphere. Turns out, people on the social media site are in the midst of an identity crisis surrounding the fresh cut. Why? According to fans, Holmes is now the spitting image of the most reality TV mogul, Kris Jenner.
They are not entirely wrong: If anyone knows how to rock a shaggy pixie cut, it's Jenner. After all, she has owned the signature style longer than she's been an executive producer for E!. But Holmes has been known to pull off the cut, too. Back in 2008, she debuted her first spunky pixie. We loved it then, and we'll be damned if we don't love it now.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement