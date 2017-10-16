It's easy to blame the parents, and to a certain extent, Goodbye Christopher Robin does just that. In his attempt to bring joy to other, A.A. Milne robbed his son of his. But that's not entirely fair. What I take away from this film is that the public bears almost just as much responsibility. The tricky nature of fame is that we build things up only to tear them down. Think of Jennifer Lawrence, who is alternately adored and reviled, depending on the public mood. Or, Anne Hathway, who was the darling of all until she got too popular, and then had to be put in her place. Christopher Robin's sad adolescence is a consequence of that dichotomy. His bullies may have worshipped him as children, but as teenagers they have to bring him back down to earth.