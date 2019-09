Björk Says She Was Sexually Harassed By A “Danish Director”

"I am inspired by the women everywhere who are speaking up online to tell about my experience with a Danish director," she began. She goes on to relay a story where the unnamed director created the illusion on set that she was the difficult one after she repeatedly turned down his advances. According to the singer, he would sulk and punish her for it. "It was extremely clear to me when I walked into the actresses profession that my humiliation and role as a lesser sexually harassed being was the norm.." she tragically shares. It wasn't just the director. Björk wrote that dozens of the staff on set enabled and encouraged it. "I became aware of that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it ," she wrote. "The director was fully aware of this game," Björk continued. She shared that she was convinced the next movie he made after working with her was based on their experience.