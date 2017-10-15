Kylie Jenner Is Enjoying Trolling Everyone About Her Alleged Pregnancy Way Too Much

Kylie Jenner still hasn’t addressed those pesky pregnancy rumours, but of course, that hasn’t stopped her from teasing fans online. On Friday, Jenner posted two Snapchat videos, with the caption, “Nothing’s gonna hurt you baby.”
Jenner, who is seen sitting poolside in the videos, is also listening to the song “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby,” by the ambient pop band, Cigarettes After Sex.
Is it a sign? Is it a troll? We may never know. Or, at least we will continue to consider it a question until Jenner confirms what a number of outlets have already reported as true.
That isn’t the first tease we’ve received from the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star. During week three of the rumour mill, Jenner posted an image of two phone cases, one pink, one blue.
"Which one? I'm thinking blue..." she said, marking the caption with a blue heart emoji. Blame the two colour choices.
Blame the strategically placed ellipses — after all, sometimes it's what you don't say that speaks volumes. Both items sent fans into a frenzy pondering whether Jenner did a low-key gender reveal.
Days later, Jenner posted a selfie on Instagram clad in a large winter coat, using the blue phone case. The captionless post was underscored with a simple girl emoji. Considering the season and that weather in Calabasas was somewhere around 80 degrees that day, many saw the coat as a way for her to cover up and emotionally drag fans across the internet.
Is this latest stunt another PR move? Or just Kylie being Kylie hanging out, sipping out of a straw living the good life?
