This Airline Is Upgrading Its Plane Food With Local & Sustainable Ingredients

It's hardly controversial to suggest most airline food isn't very appetising. With characteristic bluntness, Gordon Ramsay told us earlier this year: "There's no fucking way I eat on planes."
But unlike Ramsay, many of us do eat on planes, and consequently take an interest in an airline's food and drink offering. When British Airways scrapped free meals for economy short-haul passengers earlier this year, it became headline news - and the carrier has since hinted it could do the same on long-haul routes.
So it's encouraging to hear one major airline is seeking to upgrade its in-flight catering with a new, "from farm to plane" approach. Singapore Airlines says it's introducing this concept to "promote environmental sustainability and support local farmers’ communities."
Advertisement
The airline, which flies to 62 destinations globally including London Heathrow and Manchester, says it "intends to use more sustainable and meatless ingredients, as well as local produce, in its in-flight meals." From now on, passengers can expect to see ingredients such as cherry tomatoes, pumpkins, green beans, and lettuce on their meal trays.
The new "from farm to plane" menus will be introduced first in the airline's super-fancy Suites cabin, before being rolled out across business and economy cabins, too.
"Our food and beverage sustainability efforts will further demonstrate and reinforce Singapore Airlines’ ongoing efforts to help reduce our carbon footprint and ensure a greener environment," said Marvin Tan, Singapore Airlines’ Senior Vice President Product & Services. "While we continue to deliver a quality in-flight dining experience, we would also like our customers to know that we are playing our part in ensuring sustainability."
All in all, the new meals sound pretty appealing - maybe even Gordon Ramsay might like to give one a try?
Advertisement