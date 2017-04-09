Hold Up, British Airways Could Start Charging For Even More In-Flight Meals

In January, British Airways scrapped free meals for economy short-haul passengers. Since then, passengers travelling in the Euro Traveller cabin have been paying for any food and drinks they fancy while flying. A cup of English Breakfast tea costs £2.30, while a 187ml glass of Sauvignon blanc costs £4.50.
Food is provided by M&S. An Aberdeen Angus beef and red onion chutney bloomer is available for £4.75; Wasabi peas cost £1.60; Percy Pigs will set you back £1.85.
Now the airline has admitted that free meals could also be scrapped for economy long-haul passengers. "We might do it," BA's Chairman and CEO Alex Cruz told The Sunday Times.
The airline has already started charging passengers for some snacks on long-haul flights, as we reported in December.
Cruz also insisted that the airline's new, paid-for food and drink offering on short-haul flights is proving popular. "It's going great. Customers say to us: 'Finally, I have good choices. No more chicken or beef'," he said.
Passengers travelling in the Club Europe business class cabin on BA short-haul flights still receive complimentary food and drinks. This would remain the same for business class long-haul passengers travelling in the Club World cabin.
The Sunday Times also reports that passengers who pick the premium economy World Traveller Plus option on long-haul flights would continue to receive free meals, even if they're scrapped for regular economy passengers. The meals offered to World Traveller Plus passengers would improve in quality, BA said.
It's worth re-iterating that BA has only said it "might" scrap free meals for economy long-haul passengers. If you've already booked seats in the airline's World Traveller cabin for an upcoming trip, it's safe to presume you will receive the usual complimentary food and drinks.
