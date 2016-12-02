British Airways has started charging economy passengers for snacks on long-haul flights.
The airline's business-class passengers can still pick up free snacks from the Club World cabin's galley kitchen as part of the popular "raid the larder" arrangement. However, passengers sitting in the World Traveller cabin now have to pay for snack items like Pringles (£1.80) and Maltesers (£3.20).
A BA representative told The Independent: "We are always making changes to what we sell through our inflight retail. We are adding a few additional products that will join our current popular confectionary range."
The latest change to BA's in-flight snack policy comes as the airline cuts food and drink costs across the board. Since the summer, long-haul economy customers have only received two free in-flight meals if they are spending at least eight and a half hours in the air. Economy passengers on shorter long-haul flights like those to New York, Toronto and Miami now only receive one free meal.
From the 11th of January, BA's economy short-haul passengers will no longer be offered any complimentary food and drink items at all. Instead, they will be given the chance to buy M&S products such as a ploughman's sandwich (£3), wasabi peas (£1.60) or a bag of Percy Pigs (£1.80). Soft drinks will cost from £1.50 and prices for alcoholic drinks will begin at £4.
Meanwhile, in a less thrifty measure, BA is hoping to improve our travel experiences with a so-called "digital pill" that could taylor certain in-flight conditions according to an individual's passenger's comfort and wellbeing.
