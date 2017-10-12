More women are coming forward following the New York Times and New Yorker reports of sexual misconduct allegedly perpetrated by Harvey Weinstein. Riverdale's Lilli Reinhart has added her voice to those with allegations about Weinstein and other men in Hollywood.
Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the show, shares a crushing story on her Tumblr about an incident that happened when she was a teenage actor.
“I was a teenager working on a project.. when I started to have a crush on a guy I was working with,” Reinhart wrote. “He was pretty significantly older than me, but I thought of myself as mature so it didn’t seem like a big deal.”
Advertisement
She explains that after some flirting, she agreed to go on a date with her older co-worker, who she chooses not to name.
“I’m not comfortable giving specific details about the situation because I don’t feel it’s necessary,” Reinhart explains. “All that matters is that he tried to force himself on me when we were on a date.”
“I had to stop him and say ‘No, I don’t want that,” and 'I can’t do that.’ I physically walked away from the situation before it could get any worse. I remember feeling like this was a scene right out of a horror movie.”
She writes that she couldn’t afford an Uber and didn’t have a car, so she accepted his offer of a ride home. She then realised he was trying to drive to his apartment.
“I told him to drop me off at my home, that I didn’t want to go back to his place. He said some snarky comment but reluctantly brought me to where I was staying.”
The young actor writes she tried to approach her co-star and talk about the situation the next day, to no avail.
“This guy proceeded to tell me that it was my fault for leading him on,” the actor writes. “Saying that ‘I seemed like a sexual girl and that I’d be down for it.’ That I misled him.”
She details why she didn't speak up at the time about the attempted assault, writing, "1. I figured no one would believe me and 2. he played a much bigger role in this project than me… he had more power. If I said something, maybe the production would be halted… people would be put out of work. I would be looked at as dramatic and a diva, no one would want to work with me again."
Advertisement
She concludes her heartfelt post expressing solidarity with women across the entertainment industry.
"I stand with them. I believe them. I believe in standing up for yourself as a woman and coming forward about sexual harassment. I’m coming forward about my own experience to further express how common these assaults are in this industry and how important it is that we take action to fight against it."
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement