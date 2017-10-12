AR: "I think part of the reason that the sex scenes don’t feel exploitative, or gratuitous, is I really did think a lot about the female gaze, and how to portray it in a way where the women were in control, and they were in power. I don’t think there’s a lot of explorations of female desire. I think it’s always looked at from the male POV. Female desire is basically erased, or seen in the context of what the man is feeling. I decided to look at it from the women’s point of view. They’re guiding the action. I became really obsessed with consent as foreplay. They’re always asking each other ‘Is this what you want? Do you want this?’ They’re always checking in, and I found it more erotic the emotional leaps they were making with each other. I wasn’t that interested in what they were physically doing to each other, it was more this kind of going out on an emotional limb, and testing each other’s desire and boundaries. It’s not about the sex, it’s about this emotional and literal freedom they’re finding by being together."