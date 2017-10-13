Earlier today, a video of Jason Momoa making a rape joke during Comic-Con resurfaced and the internet wasn't happy. However, the actor was quick to apologise for his inappropriate remark. Entertainment Weekly reports that the Game of Thrones star posted a note to Instagram addressing his previous statement and offering up an apology.
"As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it and rape beautiful women," Momoa said back in 2011.
The apology comes in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein accusations. After eight women spoke to the New York Times about inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment, the entertainment industry seemed to have a watershed moment. After the story broke, more and more actors came forward to share their own experiences. The situation even prompted Momoa's DC co-star Ben Affleck to apologise for an incident involving actor Hilarie Burton. Though Momoa intended for his comment to be taken as a joke, he is facing criticism for addressing such a serious topic with unwelcome humour.
In his note, Momoa states that he has seen the effects of rape and sexual harassment and now sees his joke as distasteful and hurtful. Read the whole post, below:
"I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry," Momoa wrote today. "I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won't take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends. I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologise with a heavy heart for the words I said."
