This Adorable Dog Has A Very Important Hospitality Job

Caitlin Flynn
Anni Sommer/ImageBROKER/REX/Shutterstock
In July the Park Hyatt Melbourne added a very important employee to its team: Mr. Walker. With no disrespect to the other fine people working at the Hyatt, this labrador definitely wins the prize for "Most Adorable Employee."
The 18-month-old former guide dog for Guide Dogs Victoria is more than just a pretty face: He pulls his weight at the hotel by greeting guests upon arrival, attending client meetings, and walking guests around the grounds.
"Trained by Guide Dogs Victoria, Mr. Walker embarked upon a career change after deciding his affectionate nature and extraordinary people skills were better suited to the life of an Ambassador," his official biography reads. "At 18 months, Mr. Walker has settled in pawfectly at Park Hyatt Melbourne."
Every employee needs breaks, and Mr. Walker spends his downtime resting in his dog bed and occasionally "doing yoga" by the pool.

If you're dying to stay at a hotel with a canine concierge (and really, who isn't?), you don't have to travel all the way to Australia — other Park Hyatt locations also have dog ambassadors. For example, Parker the Pug recently joined the team in Chicago.
Parker is a pro at attending luggage and he's so devoted to his job that he even spent his birthday working.
So whether you're in Melbourne or Chicago, you can rest assured that you'll be in very capable paws.
