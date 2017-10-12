This Adorable Dog Has A Very Important Hospitality Job

Park Hyatt Melbourne is proud to announce a new four-legged addition to the team! . Mr Walker, an affectionate Blonde Labrador Retriever trained by Guide Dogs Victoria, will commence his role today as the hotel's new Canine Ambassador. Many of you have already seen our furry team member around the property in the last month. Today, Mr Walker will officially begin his hotel duties, such as greeting guests at the lobby and attending important client meetings. Soon, guests will also be able to take their morning walks with Mr Walker around the parks and gardens surrounding the hotel. . If you happen to cross paths with Mr Walker, we encourage you to share your photos and stories with our lovable Canine Ambassador using #BarkHyattMelbourne and #GuideDogsVictoria

A post shared by Park Hyatt Melbourne (@parkhyattmelbourne) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT