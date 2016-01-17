There’s no doubt about it: Awaking atop water is the most idyllic, soothing and romantic way to start a day. But chartering a yacht isn't exactly practical, and cruises are, well… no. Houseboats, on the other hand, offer urban-dwelling travellers the chance to get a modern glimpse at the maritime life, while avoiding the same old hotels.
And, thanks to the increasing popularity of vacation rental sites like Airbnb and HomeAway, floating accommodations can now be found all over the world, from Paris to New Orleans to Belgrade. Ahead, discover 10 mind-blowing houseboats to book for your next trip. All aboard!
