Name a brand — any brand — with a more recognisable tagline than "Easy, breezy, beautiful... CoverGirl." For the last two decades, you couldn't. That catchy jingle wafted in the backgrounds of homes since 1997, showing up in pop culture references more times than you can count. But if you've been paying attention to CoverGirl's influx of badass brand ambassadors recently, then you know the tides are changing — and now, so is the slogan.
"Listening to our consumers, we learned that beauty is playing a different role that hasn't been celebrated in a big way yet," says Ukonwa Ojo, CoverGirl's Senior Vice President, who joined the brand in 2016. Makeup is no longer just about simplicity — it's about expressing who you're going to be that day, she adds.
So today, CoverGirl begins its evolution. No longer will the brand operate under the "easy breezy" umbrella; instead, it'll follow a new motto: "I Am What I Make Up." The powerful campaign features six barrier-breaking women who are bringing that tagline, and CoverGirl's mission of inclusivity, to life. Ahead, they explain in their own words exactly what that means to them.
Read these stories next: