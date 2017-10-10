Name a brand — any brand — with a more recognisable tagline than "Easy, breezy, beautiful... CoverGirl." For the last two decades, you couldn't. That catchy jingle wafted in the backgrounds of homes since 1997, showing up in pop culture references more times than you can count. But if you've been paying attention to CoverGirl's influx of badass brand ambassadors recently, then you know the tides are changing — and now, so is the slogan.