The Best Base Makeup For Darker Skin Tones

According to makeup artist Sir John , who's worked with everyone from Queen Bey to Joan Smalls, not having a uniform complexion is another big problem that plagues women with darker skin. "Women of colour — [and that includes] Pacific Islander, Asian, Latin-American — have two different colours that they're working with," he says. "They're lighter in the centre of the face, and they’re usually deeper around the hairline and under the cheekbones." To counter that, he suggests mixing two products: one that matches your hue and one that's slightly darker. Genius.