30 Of The Best Foundations With Inclusive Shade Ranges For Darker Skin Tones

ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Finding a foundation when you have darker skin can feel like Mission Impossible 3 anywhere around the world, but in Australia, it's especially difficult. Supermarkets have been notoriously hard-nosed about providing inclusive shade ranges on their shelves, and it's only in the last few years that some of the most affordable makeup brands on the market have actually made the effort to expand their shade ranges in-store.
Australia's history of institutionalised racism has no doubt played a part in the lack of consideration of anyone with darker (and even medium) skin tones. But thanks to the Internet's globalisation of community, Australia is now part of a greater global conversation that recognises the myriad of individuals who were so often overlooked, forgotten or discriminated against thanks to racist Eurocentric beauty standards.
While Indigenous Australians are fronting makeup campaigns for global makeup giants like Maybelline on home soil, cultural tastemakers like Rihanna are changing the game when it comes to foundation shade ranges with Fenty Beauty. If it wasn't for the Bajan beauty mogul and her commitment to inclusivity within the makeup space, we'd never know a world where the foundation available in-store actually reflects the nuanced skin tones of the people around us.
From cool contemporary brands like LYS Beauty to heritage names like Estée Lauder, many brands are expanding their shade ranges to meet the standards set by Fenty Beauty. So regardless of where you come from, if you call Australia home and you're on the hunt for something that blends seamlessly with your complexion, we've found the best inclusive foundations for darker skin tones.