James Charles Gave Maddie Ziegler An Adorable Makeover

If you’re ever looking for a 14-year-old who will make you feel like a major underachiever, just check out the work of dance prodigy Maddie Ziegler. In addition to racking up dance awards like nobody’s business, her résumé includes appearances in multiple Sia music videos, her own fashion line, and an upcoming role in the highly-anticipated film Book of Henry. Oh and her recently-released memoir became an instant New York Times bestseller, but NBD.
The effortlessly stylish Ziegler didn’t need a makeover, but why not give it a try for kicks? Ziegler joined forces with Covergirl Cosmetic’s first male spokesperson, James Charles, and he gave her a super glamorous makeover.
Ziegler typically keeps her makeup to a minimum, so Charles was eager to give her a bolder look. We’re not ashamed to take fashion or beauty tips from this particular teen (have you seen Ziegler’s best red carpet looks?), so we took some notes. You know, just in case we want to replicate this look for a night out.
For the full face makeover, Charles used a sculpted base, double cut crease, lashes, and a bold Dolce & Gabbana lipstick. The makeup artist, who’s still in his teens, also provided some helpful beauty tips that are a good addition to anyone’s repertoire. For example, Shape Tape works as an eyeshadow primer and in-between creases.
Charles started by applying a base from Pixi Glow Mist, then added Make Up For Ever Cover Stick Foundation and Tarte Shape Tape concealer. To sculpt Ziegler’s face, he used Benefit’s Hoola and Kat Von D’s Shade and Light Palette. Charles added MAC shadows on both her eyelids, then used The Balm Mary-Lou Manizer to highlight sections of Ziegler’s face. Anastasia Beverly Hills liquid lipstick completed the look.
Check out the full process — and the beautiful result — in the YouTube video below.
