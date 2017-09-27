This 69-Year-Old Model Is The Newest CoverGirl — & So Much More

“Maye Musk is not only a timeless beauty, but a visionary who has always followed her own path, creating new opportunities and paving the way for so many others who might not meet the industry standard of ‘model,’ but are truly beautiful in every regard,” said Ukonwa Ojo, SVP of CoverGirl. That, Ojo continued, is exactly what the brand is all about — owning every facet of your identity and the nuances that make you you. “Maye is an affirmation of the power and importance of diversity and inclusivity in the world of beauty. She is unstoppable and, together, we’re just getting started!”