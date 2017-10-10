What Happens When Beyoncé Wears Your Clothing Label On Instagram

In the middle of July, Black got a call from Beyoncé’s stylist Zerina Akers. Akers owned a pair of wide-leg Sammy B Designs pants and thought the style would be “dope for Beyoncé.” The timing was perfect, as Black had plans to debut a skinny-leg version with her fall collection. So, Black created a matching jacket and sent it off to Bey's team. She “didn’t ask too many questions,” though, because, as she puts it, she was nervous about whether or not Beyoncé would like it.