What Happens When Beyoncé Wears Your Clothing Label On Instagram

About a month later, Akers called Black back and asked how she would like to be credited, confirming Beyoncé had worn the outfit and would more than likely post it on her social media channels or her website. But Beyoncé never posted anything. Disheartened, Black thought she missed her moment. “Then boom! Literally when I did not expect it,” she says of the happening. She’s since seen an uptick in sales, with the wrap jacket ($150) and the skinny trouser pant ($110) both selling out. Currently, she’s in the process of making more, so you’ll still able to shop the look. And though you'll have to wait a bit for it to ship, really, that's just a small price to pay for a piece of clothing that's received the Beyoncé stamp-of-approval.