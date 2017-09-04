Beyoncé Always Does These 5 Things — & No One Has Noticed

It's safe to say that we have a deep
teetering on creepy love for Beyoncé. And while we'll find almost any excuse to celebrate the star, Bey's birthday feels like an opportune time to pay homage in the best way we know how — by breaking down her iconic beauty look.
From long cascading waves and defined eyes to sky-high ponytails and bold lips, you might think you have Beyoncé's signature look all figured out. But you'd be surprised by the subtle little tricks her glam team employs when none of us are looking.
Ahead, check out the five trends that our queen rocks on the reg — and get ready to cop them for yourself.