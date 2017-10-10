Who runs the world? These girls.
It's International Day of the Girl today — you marked your calendar, right? — and we've found the perfect way to get the party started: this fiercely feminist display of girl power soundtracked by none other than Beyoncé.
A new music video for the just-launched #FreedomForGirls campaign sees a handful of young girls defiantly singing "Freedom", the pop star's powerful collaboration with Kendrick Lamar off Lemonade. The video will be shared on Google's homepage in more than 45 countries in honour of International Day of the Girl and its commitment to championing gender equality around the globe.
Directed by British filmmaker MJ Delaney, the Bey-themed campaign is backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Global Goals initiative, which supports the United Nation's aim of achieving gender equality by the year 2030. Child marriage, female genital mutilation, domestic violence and human trafficking are all called out by the video's pint-sized protesters as they mouth lyrics like "I break chains all by myself / Won't let my freedom rot in hell. / Hey! I'ma keep running / Cause a winner don't quit on themselves."
This is the second year in a row a pop anthem has been used for the greater girl good. An awareness-raising tribute to Spice Girls' "Wannabe" ushered in International Day of the Girl 2016, going viral when Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham herself voiced her enthusiastic support.
Will Bey follow suit? It remains to be seen if she'll offer her own proud-as-punch retweet — but with a message this inspiring and important, we know we will. Watch, share, and sing along.
