Beyoncé Just Released A New Song To Benefit Wide-Ranging Relief Efforts

Beyoncé has done it again.
The goddess/singer announced Thursday evening on her social media accounts that she recorded a remix of J Balvin and Willy Williams' track "Mi Gente" to raise money for relief efforts in wake of the devastation left behind by the earthquakes in Mexico and both Hurricanes Maria and Irma.
"I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands," she captioned a teaser of the track on Instagram. "To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts."
This isn't the first time Beyoncé has used her star power and wealth to help those in need. After Hurricane Harvey hit her hometown of Houston, the singer made a substantial monetary contribution and also teamed up with stars like George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, and Jamie Foxx during a special one-hour telethon fundraiser. She even visited Houston's St. John's Church where she gave an uplifting speech.
"This today is a celebration of survival," she told the congregation. "Y'all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that you're safe, your children are safe. I think that really matters is your health and your children and your family. I just wanna say I love you. I’ve been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people."
Bey's husband Jay-Z is also doing his part to help the ravaged communities by throwing a benefit concert through his company Tidal, featuring performers like Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and DJ Khaled. Tidal also filled a 200,000-pound cargo plane with supplies such as batteries, diapers, and feminine hygiene products that is expected to leave for Puerto Rico on Oct. 7.
