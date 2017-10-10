Justin Bieber May Be Making A Shocking Career Change

An unnamed source told Us Weekly that Bieber might be considering a career pivot to acting. And apparently, he's already sought out the advice of big-name players in the industry.
"Justin Bieber asked Adam Sandler and David Spade out to dinner to pick their brains about breaking into the film industry," the source told the magazine. "They had a great time! Justin had a lot of questions for them about the film world."
The reported dinner took place at Morton's Steakhouse, Us Weekly reports. It came after the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief telethon, which Scooter Braun, Bieber's manager, organised. David Spade also shared a photo of the three of them together on his Instagram account, captioning it with joke (of course), "When the chef from Benihana's comes to your table. Great night raising money with everyone. You gotta love the beebs."
Of course, Bieber's graced the big screen before, in his documentaries Justin Bieber: Never Say Never and Justin Bieber's Believe. Plus, he had a cameo in Zoolander 2. Still, this would be a big switch.
"He is trying to educate himself about the industry and learn more about it," Us Weekly's source revealed. "He wants to break into acting and directing/producing."
Acting would definitely be a change of pace for the Grammy winner, but he probably can pull it off. As Us Weekly notes, Bieber guest starred in two episodes of CSI as a serial killer — so he's already started out on the acting path.
Bieber also hinted last year that he might want to make a movie about his Purpose world tour.
"I don't know yet. We haven't really discussed it yet," Bieber said when a fan asked about a possible Purpose movie, according to MTV. "But I still have another year to talk about it, because I'm on tour for a while. I'm doing stadiums in North America, which is going to be pretty awesome. So hopefully we do a Purpose tour movie."
That statement came before Bieber cancelled the Purpose tour, but he also dropped another hint at the time. "If not, I'll be doing other movies, which will be pretty cool," Bieber said in the same statement. So it sounds like acting has been on his mind for a while. Now we're just waiting to see if and how it will play out.
