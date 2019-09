I Tried The Most Intimidating Beauty Trend Of The Season — & You Have To See It

You know that queasy, lethargic feeling you get after you've eaten nothing but chocolate bars, skittles, and fizzy drinks all day? That's how this year's most saccharine beauty launches have left me feeling after months of seeing nothing but rainbow-covered, unicorn-themed glitter bombs. The whimsical makeup category has grown like crazy — from lipstick to highlighters to brushes — and my sugar crash is in full effect. Don't get me wrong: I love a good My Little Pony-inspired gloss just as much as the next millennial, but sometimes I need a break — and the latest product trend is providing me the perfect palette cleanser. Enter: transforming black makeup.