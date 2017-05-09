9 Ways To Wear Hollywood's Prettiest Makeup Trend

This year's biggest beauty trends are anything but subtle. Think: graphic blue liner, swoops of rich purple, deep burgundy lips, and enough glitter and shimmer to last until autumn. But while we've all been practicing our upside-down liner techniques, a sleeper trend's been brewing in Hollywood, and it couldn't be more different from the pack. Enter: humble rose-gold eye shadow.
The makeup mainstay never really left — but we've been seeing it pop up more and more on red carpets over the past few weeks especially. Of course, there's more to it than swiping on a single eyeshadow pot and calling it a day. Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic gave Gabrielle Union a fresh update with a touch of gloss, while Jo Baker created an '80s-esque block of shadow on Rooney Mara that's undeniably modern and cool. Prefer something sexy? Copy Jourdan Dunn's look by adding some major strobing. In other words: No matter your aesthetic or skill level, you can wear this look like a pro.
We've rounded up nine of our favourite iterations, including tips and tricks for making this classic look feel fresh, ahead.