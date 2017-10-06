On Thursday, the New York Times published a piece reporting three decades worth of sexual assault allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein. Multiple women, including actress Ashley Judd, have accused Weinstein of seriously inappropriate behaviour – inviting them to meetings during which he asked for massages, requested the women watch him shower – and other types of sexual harassment. Many celebrities took to Twitter to express their disgust at the allegations, and Lena Dunham in particular hopes this will serve as an opportunity for Hollywood to change the way it facilitates this type of alleged behaviour.
"Yesterday an essential piece of reporting in The New York Times came out, detailing many years of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein toward a range of women," she wrote in a note posted on Instagram today. "Not only was the report horrifying, it made clear how hard it is to come forward and the complicity of so many. Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident. This needs to end, and it's high time Hollywood shone a light on itself and made real changes in the behaviour we accept from those in power. If you agree (and I think you do) I hope you'll share the story. By lifting these women up, we change this age old story for them and for everyone. Link in bio."
On Thursday, the writer and actress was just as vocal on Twitter.
"The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe," she wrote. "It's not fun or easy. It's brave."
"Would have recommended at least 2 years as caged sub to a bunch of Bard gender studies profs before Weinstein issued that pathetic apology," she added.
Her later tweets also call for the same Hollywood introspection, and if more people inside the system like Dunham keep speaking out, just might happen.
