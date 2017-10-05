The film junket is a peculiar place. It's where A-listers go to be asked the exact same question about whether or not they got on with their co-star by a series of TV, radio and press journalists, their answer getting a little wearier as the day drags on.
So what a breath of fresh air it must have been for Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford to promote their new movie Blade Runner 2049 by sitting down with ITV This Morning's (and ex-Big Brother alum) Alison Hammond who immediately confessed to never having seen the original before describing her interviewing style as "nightmarish". The hilarious Hammond had Ryan Gosling pouring himself a whisky within 60 seconds of the interview starting. If only all junket promos were this entertaining...
Blade Runner 2049 is out 6th October in UK cinemas.
