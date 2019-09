The New BBC Show Challenging Our Views About Abortion

The group is pro-choice on the whole, with just two people opposing abortion, and the public opinion poll found that just 3% of British people wouldn't support a woman having an abortion under any circumstance. More than a third (37%), by contrast, said it's always a woman's right to choose and many more said they'd support it under various other circumstances. All of which makes for heartening viewing as a pro-choice feminist. However, as a British woman, one can't feel too satisfied about abortion provision when the same rights aren't extended to our Northern Irish sisters (or those in the Isle of Man , for that matter). The 1967 Act was never extended to the country and abortion remains illegal in the vast majority of circumstances. While huge progress has been made recently – earlier this year, Northern Irish women won the right to free abortions in England – religious conservatism governs national attitudes towards the procedure and we can't help but wonder why women seeking abortion should have to travel overseas. There's an idea for your next documentary, Anne.