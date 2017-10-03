The Mean Girls Cast Comes Together To Help The Las Vegas Shooting Victims

For years, waking up on October 3rd meant celebrating Mean Girls Day, the unofficial holiday recognised by fans of the cult-classic comedy. In case you're out of the loop, the day memorialises an otherwise mundane interaction between Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels. He asked her what the date was, she responded "It's October 3rd," and the rest is history.
But for millions of Americans, this October 3rd was different. Just two days prior, a 64-year-old gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, killing at least 59 people and injuring over 500 others.
In an act of solidarity and compassion, some of original Mean Girls cast have come together to transform their film's holiday into a day of action and reverence.
Jonathan Bennett, who played Samuels, tweeted out a video on Tuesday morning encouraging fans to join him, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and Daniel Franzese in donating money to the National Compassion Fund to help the victims of the worst mass shooting in modern American history. The "Mean Girls for Las Vegas" GoFundMe page explains that they chose the NCF because in the past its helped "victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the Aurora shooting, and even 9/11."
“On #October3rd, he asked me to help.” #MeanGirls— Jonathan Bennett (@JonathanBennett) October 3, 2017
Please help the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas at https://t.co/YMwEV1SDsL pic.twitter.com/OhXNSMvCYC
"If every fan gave just $3 in honor of October 3, we would hit our goal of $300,000 in no time," Bennett said.
Chabert later added: "Guys, look. We know fetch is never gonna happen, but we can make this happen."
Fans interested in helping can donate to the GoFundMe page, which as of press time has raised just over $36,000 (£27,000). The site's donor section indicates that Bennett donated $1,003, which is no doubt a play on 10/03.
If you're looking for other ways to help, here's a helpful guide. Victims are still in need of blood, food, and supplies.
