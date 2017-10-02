First thing's first, the mindfulness exercises on the app (and apps like this one), aren't meant to induce sleep, they're just meant to "quiet the brain and set the stage for sleep," Dr. Harris says. "You can't force sleepiness on someone (aside from taking medications!) — all we can do is set the stage for sleep, and our body will sleep when it wants to or needs to," she wrote. Many people who have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep have "noisier brains" than people without sleep issues, according to Dr. Harris. For example, you might be worrying about things you have to do, ruminating about something weird you said during the day, or just questioning the meaning of life (it me). Mindfulness can quiet those thoughts, or "refocus your attention on some deep breathing or relaxing your body while going to sleep, instead of thinking about all the things you have tomorrow and how you'll feel if you don't sleep," Dr. Harris wrote.