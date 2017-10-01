Oh, October. The month where everything turns pumpkin spice and playlists start to fill up with Drake. It's also the start of cuffing season, which is no surprise astrologically, as the sun simmers in Libra until the 23rd, then Scorpio after that — two of the most relationship-friendly signs of the Zodiac. We'll all be touched by that urge to merge this month — and on the 19th, the annual new moon in Libra can refresh our romantic feeds or bring important talks about a shared future.
Enjoy your reliable black ankle boots for walking to work but keep a pair of "red bottoms" in your bag. Date night dressing could hit new levels of glamour with fashionista Venus in Libra — the sun sign of history-making chart-topper Cardi B, incidentally. And like the rapper, who brags of her ability to cut off a romantic interest for getting "comfortable," this month's stars also remind us to hang on to our independence and self-respect. On the 5th, the full moon in empowered Aries helps us spring free of restrictive (or painful) circumstances.
Liberated Jupiter is also switching signs on the 10th, ending a 13-month tour through Libra and moving on to intense and erotic Scorpio until 8th November 2018. This Jupiter transit is a big deal for many reasons, one being that it will spark a sexual revolution. But not just in the bedroom. Outspoken Jupiter is the great magnifier and in Scorpio, reproductive rights will become an even hotter issue to fight for. And as for all the cloak-and-dagger politics going down? Secrets have a funny way of getting exposed when Jupiter beams his stadium-sized spotlight into Scorpio's chamber. If you're covering something up yourself, it's best to come clean — or make sure anything that should be kept confidential is password-protected, hacker-proofed, and even locked behind a firewall.