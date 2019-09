And, like the majority of fashion editors, I live in black and navy hues but like to add a bit of drama to monochrome outfits with a flash of colour, like this gold ochre Amberley bag or the purple Zara platforms (I’m 6ft tall but I always say go high or go home). Truth be told, I’m not the biggest clothes shopper but all my money goes on bags and shoes, which can transform the most casual outfit immediately. This bag is a gorgeous statement piece but also just the right size to fit in everything I carry around with me every day.