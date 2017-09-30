A Legit Clue On Kim Kardashian's Instagram Ties Together The Pregnancy Rumours

Let's get our tinfoil hats on, because we're going on a deep dive through Kim Kardashian West's Instagram page. Bustle theorises that Kim has already confirmed all three rumoured Kardashian/Jenner pregnancies and frankly, this makes a lot of sense.
Let's back up. The three rumoured pregnancies are now two, as Kim finally confirmed her pregnancy with the promo clip for the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians this Sunday. Sisters Khloé and Kylie have yet to confirm their reported buns in their ovens.
Which brings us to this photo that Kim posted on September 3, before baby rumours began running wild. It's a simple photo of Kylie in the foreground flanked by Kim and Khloe. She coyly captions it "the 3 of us..." As in, "the three of us are all (rumoured) mums and we are relaxing by a pool while we talk about being mums."
There is notably no booze visible in the photo. Is this a sign of pregnant sisters? Possibly. But Kylie is too young to drink, and Kim has stated that she does not drink. Khloe, however, was last seen kicking back a few glasses of champagne on the 10th anniversary special, which was filmed in April. This photo was taken in September. If this is an indication of Khloé's rumoured pregnancy, it must have happened recently.
Even if we are all collectively expecting more Kardashians and Jenners, Grandma Kris has said that we shouldn't look forward to a spinoff starring the tykes. "I think it’s a little too early to start thinking about them. They’re amazing and when they’re around they are in the show but I think it’s a little too early for them to have any kind of spinoff," she told Variety. Which makes sense, North West seems to really hate the cameras.
What do you think? Is this Instagram theory so crazy, it must be true? We're not saying there's babies, but...babies.
