Jughead Jones is not the joking kind. In fact, the only jokes he makes are the kind you have to nervously laugh at because it was pretty macabre for a high schooler. But that's what makes him different from the actor who plays him on Riverdale — and Cole Sprouse is here to prove that point.
By the looks of the cast's Instagram stories — which shows Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Charles Melton, K.J. Apa, and Casey Cott goofing around on set — it's safe to assume they're a tight knit. But today, we might've just witnessed our favourite post yet and it's all about Sprouse pretending to be a beauty vlogger.
Camila Mendes (a.k.a. Veronica Lodge) posted to her social account a video of Sprouse, voiced by Reinhart. The joke? Sprouse acted out a fake beauty routine and the three co-stars could barely keep it together. Behind the camera you can hear Reinhart's voice as Sprouse pretends to swirl makeup in his hand, acting out the kind of YouTube video we've seen over and over again.
"So today I'm going to be showing you how to put on some blush," Reinhart jokes. Sprouse pretends to open up a beauty compact. "So here's my product. And I'm going to first start with my lip." Then Sprouse throws Reinhart for a loop and begins to pat underneath his eyes with fervour, "Oh, under my eyes apparently. What am I doing? I'm crazy! Oh my god!"
Reinhart fans know that the 20-year-old actress is an amateur makeup artist herself and used to post intricate cosplay looks to her Instagram before her role on Riverdale. So, considering she and Sprouse are reportedly a couple, we don't doubt he's Insta-stalked her page once or twice and knows if anyone can teach him how to put on blush, it's her.
