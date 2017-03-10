As we saw Veronica's ragtag crew head out dancing, it was obvious she was using treating them as objects as part of the greater scheme against her mom. Their conversation revolved entirely around Veronica's issues, and her mom's actions (namely, forging her signature on a contract with Andrews Construction). She never stopped to consider the fact that, say, Josie's mom would be in serious trouble if photos of the mayor's underage daughter drinking in a very public place were leaked. And she definitely didn't see a problem with treating Kevin as her token gay best friend.