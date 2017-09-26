It's been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
We have yet to get a confirmation of Kylie Jenner's possible pregnancy from any of her family members, but Kim Kardashian is putting one particular rumour to rest: She didn't react badly to finding out the news. A few outlets reported that the Kardashian teared up when she found out, and was upset it was so easy for Kylie to get pregnant while it had been a struggle for her and Kanye. However, the 36-year-old sent out a concise tweet in response to the report, and essentially called bullshit.
"This sounds like a very fake story..." she wrote.
This sounds like a very fake story... https://t.co/ZIxCltgK6d— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017
She followed that up with, "Sips coke."
She wasn't done there. This inspired her to address a few other rumours that have circulated since the news broke, including reports that Caitlyn Jenner's rep had confirmed it.
"And speaking of fake stories..." Kim continued. "The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn’t spoke to anyone."
And speaking of fake stories... The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn’t spoke to anyone— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017
"I just woke up this morning. [Kylie's] not confirmed anything," she told The Cut. "I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening. Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment."
She had the same answer for Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa, who texted the momager live on the show Live With Kelly and Ryan.
"Kylie's not confirming anything," she replied.
Basically, as much as we want to know everything, there's only one person who really knows what's going on, and that's Kylie herself.
