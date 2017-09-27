The List Of Richest Kardashians & Jenners Proves THIS Is How You Really Make Money

No one would accuse the Kardashian-Jenner clan of being strapped for cash. From their lavish vacations to their blingy Instagram posts, it's obvious that the reality show superstars make money move. But who has the most money in the Kardashian-Jenner family?
Time broke down which members of the famous family have the highest net worth, and it revealed something very telling about how these celebrities make their money.
The actual order — from richest to, well, least richest — probably won't surprise you too much. According to Time's findings, Kim Kardashian, the OG of it all, reigns supreme, with a net worth estimated at about $175 million. Next up is momager Kris Jenner, at $60 million. Then there's reportedly soon-to-be first-time mum Kylie Jenner, who, though the youngest at 20 years old, is worth a whopping $50 million.
Next on the list is Khloé Kardashian, followed by Kourtney and, surprisingly, Kendall Jenner, who, despite major modelling contracts, only has a net worth of $17 million.
So what does this list tell us? A few things. First: That, holy crap, the Kardashian-Jenner clan really is as loaded as they appear on Instagram. The second is that what makes money isn't necessarily mere fame. Kendall, for example, is probably one of the more high-profile members of the family (the tabloids are certainly obsessed with her love life), yet she doesn't have an independent business of her own.
In fact, if you're a Kardashian-Jenner interested in boosting your net worth, launching a line of makeup might be the best way to go about it. According to Women's Wear Daily, Kylie Cosmetics, of lip kit fame, made a whopping $420 million in retail sales in its first 18 months on the market, and is on its way to making $1 billion dollars by 2022. Kim's line, KKW Beauty, made $13.5 million in the first few minutes of its initial launch this summer, reported WWD.
Of course, these ladies probably don't need to make any more money than they already have...but that doesn't mean these businesswomen will stop their hustle any time soon.
