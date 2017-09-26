Kate Middleton & Princess Diana's Wedding Perfumes Are So Fancy

Unlike your makeup or nails, the perfume you wear on your wedding day will stick with you for the rest of your life. Whether it's a brand-new spray or your mother's signature scent, every whiff you take will transport you back to the moment you said "I do." So if you're a bride-to-be in search of the perfect fragrance for your nuptials, why not look to Princess Diana and Kate Middleton for inspiration?
Lots of people envy the royals' beauty routines, and want to follow their every move because of it (like using wash cloths to remove makeup, for example). So, when Marie Claire U.K. revealed the official perfumes worn by both royal brides, we couldn't even pretend to muffle our joy.
According to the publication, when Princess Diana married Prince Charles in the "wedding of the century," she opted to rock her favorite Quelques Fleurs by Houbigant Paris. And while the fragrance is decadent — it requires 15,000 flowers, including tuberose and rose, to create — it's just as lovely as the Princess herself. And for the Duchess of Cambridge? Middleton chose to commemorate the day with Illuminum's White Gardenia Petals Eau de Parfum. Are we surprised the bottle of pure gardenia notes sold out the moment people got word of the secret?
Expectedly, these bottles will cost you around £125 each — and are often hard to find in stock. Considering both brides had thousands of guests — in person and on TV — it's easy to see why. But if you want to feel like royalty, we think it's worth the splurge.
