Kate Middleton & Princess Diana's Wedding Perfumes Are So Fancy

According to the publication, when Princess Diana married Prince Charles in the " wedding of the century ," she opted to rock her favorite Quelques Fleurs by Houbigant Paris. And while the fragrance is decadent — it requires 15,000 flowers, including tuberose and rose, to create — it's just as lovely as the Princess herself. And for the Duchess of Cambridge? Middleton chose to commemorate the day with Illuminum's White Gardenia Petals Eau de Parfum. Are we surprised the bottle of pure gardenia notes sold out the moment people got word of the secret?